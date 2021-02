Next-level customer complaint:



90-year-old Aaron Epstein, of Los Angeles, CA, got so mad about his shitty AT&T internet speed that he bought ad space in the @WSJ to publically call-out the company's CEO. It cost him $10,000. pic.twitter.com/A1aMJhh8qT

— Zachary Crockett (@zzcrockett) February 10, 2021