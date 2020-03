México será el octavo país más afectado por el coronavirus, dice ONU

#COVID19's disruption of Chinese manufacturing has already cost global value chains $50bn in exports, according to UNCTAD estimates. These are the economies most affected. https://t.co/GsRbi9Skti



1. EU 🇪🇺 $15.6bn

2. USA 🇺🇸 $5.8bn

3. Japan 🇯🇵 $5.2bn

4. Republic of Korea 🇰🇷 $3.8bn