🇲🇽 #COVID19 update, 12 January:



✅ 9am next batch of Pfizer vaccines arrives in Mexico City ✈️(439,725 doses).

✅ Same-day logistical operation to 69 Mexico City hospitals, 6 States by land and 25 States by air.

✅ 3-day time frame for vaccine application.

✅Next batch: Tues. https://t.co/X6RDkrwAFK pic.twitter.com/O1BTqWvKmJ

— Julián Ventura (@JulianVenturaV) January 12, 2021