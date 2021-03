México registraría más de 500 mil muertes de Covid-19

With official data updated to 31/12, in Mexico, there were 308,194 excess deaths. Its death toll is the second highest in the world in absolute terms, only exceeded by the US.



Adjusting for population, excess deaths exceed those of the US by more than 40%. pic.twitter.com/JqruD4eCCE

— Eugenio Sánchez (@eugenio_sp) March 24, 2021