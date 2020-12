VIDEO: Erupción del volcán Lewotolo obliga a evacuación de 4 mil 400 personas en Indonesia

#EUSpace for #VolcanoMonitoring



Explosive #eruption of #Lewotolo (#Lewotolok) #volcano 🌋, Eastern #Indonesia 🇮🇩 this morning (29 November) at 01:50 UTC



The ash plume is visible in the @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️ image acquired at 02:09 UTC (~20 minutes after the explosion) pic.twitter.com/tCiHtgV8eG

— 🇪🇺 DG DEFIS #StrongerTogether (@defis_eu) November 29, 2020