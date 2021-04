The letter to President @JoeBiden has been signed by former heads of state & government and laureates including @OfficeGSBrown @JuanManSantos @MaEllenSirleaf @fhollande @MaryRobinsonCtr @HelenClarkNZ @JosephEStiglitz @Yunus_Centre.



You can read it here: https://t.co/DCexfiPBQw

— The People's Vaccine (@peoplesvaccine) April 14, 2021