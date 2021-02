Migrante mexicano herido fue abandonado en desierto de California

Monday, #BorderPatrol search & rescue agents litter carried a man off Otay Mountain after he became injured & was abandoned by smugglers. If not for the grit & selflessness of agents, this situation could have ended much worse.

— Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 10, 2021