This is what our frontera looks like when we tell @potus to defund Trump’s wall por que “Si Nos Dejan” we can go on living our beautiful frontera life together where we love our neighbors and we shower each other with love and unity, not hate and division. #NotAnotherFoot pic.twitter.com/00NNFpiRs0

— Robie Flores (@RobieFlores) January 25, 2021