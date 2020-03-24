Greta Thunberg se impone cuarentena; presenta síntomas de Covid-19

Greta Thunberg se aisló voluntariamente luego de experimentar síntomas del Covid-19; tanto ella como su padre habrían viajado a Europa Central

A través de redes sociales, la activista Greta Thunberg anunció que se autoimpuso en cuarentena debido a que presenta síntomas relacionados con el coronavirus luego de haber regresado de un viaje por Europa Central.

Ante esto, Thunberg decidió realizar una cuarentena voluntaria dentro de su hogar ubicado en Estocolmo por síntomas asociados al Covid-19, de acuerdo a su publicación en Instagram:

“Hace 10 días comencé a sentir algunos síntomas exactamente al mismo tiempo que mi padre, que viajó conmigo desde Bruselas. Me sentía cansada, tenía escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tosía. Mi papá experimento los mismos síntomas, pero mucho más intensos y con fiebre” Greta Thunberg, activista

A pesar de que Greta Thunberg experimentó esta serie de complicaciones en su salud, dentro del mismo comunicado informa a todos sus seguidores que, lamentablemente en Suecia no se puede realizar la prueba de Covid-19 a menos que se esté en tratamiento médico de emergencia.

Greta Thunberg aseguró que los síntomas no fueron tan graves

De acuerdo a la activista, las recomendaciones en su país son únicamente quedarse en casa y aislarse pero ella ha dicho que es “ extremadamente probable que tenga Covid-19 ” debido a los síntomas y a las circunstancias de sus días pasados.

Sin embargo, Thunberg anunció a sus seguidores que “básicamente se ha recuperado” pero, advirtió a todo aquel que la lee que cuando comenzó ella no se sentía enferman e incluso asegura que su último resfriado fue peor. Asegura que no habría sospechado nada si su padre no se hubiera enfermado al mismo tiempo que ella.