Greta Thunberg se impone cuarentena; presenta síntomas de Covid-19

A través de redes sociales, la activista Greta Thunberg anunció que se autoimpuso en cuarentena debido a que presenta síntomas relacionados con el coronavirus luego de haber regresado de un viaje por Europa Central.
Ante esto, Thunberg decidió realizar una cuarentena voluntaria dentro de su hogar ubicado en Estocolmo por síntomas asociados al Covid-19, de acuerdo a su publicación en Instagram:
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
A pesar de que Greta Thunberg experimentó esta serie de complicaciones en su salud, dentro del mismo comunicado informa a todos sus seguidores que, lamentablemente en Suecia no se puede realizar la prueba de Covid-19 a menos que se esté en tratamiento médico de emergencia.
Greta Thunberg aseguró que los síntomas no fueron tan graves
De acuerdo a la activista, las recomendaciones en su país son únicamente quedarse en casa y aislarse pero ella ha dicho que es “extremadamente probable que tenga Covid-19” debido a los síntomas y a las circunstancias de sus días pasados.
Sin embargo, Thunberg anunció a sus seguidores que “básicamente se ha recuperado” pero, advirtió a todo aquel que la lee que cuando comenzó ella no se sentía enferman e incluso asegura que su último resfriado fue peor. Asegura que no habría sospechado nada si su padre no se hubiera enfermado al mismo tiempo que ella.
Aseguró que al no sentir los síntomas del coronavirus de inmediato, en especial los jóvenes, es lo que lo hace tan peligroso pues están en contacto con otras personas que a su vez lo transmiten a más, sobre todo si no pertenecen a un grupo de riesgo.