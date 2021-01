JUST IN: FBI briefs on US Capitol riots



• Opened 160 case files: "That's just the tip of the iceberg."



• Received 100,000 pieces of digital media from public



• “Even if you left DC, agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door.” pic.twitter.com/j8h3sLYF6Z

— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2021