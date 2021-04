Estados Unidos: Golpean en la cabeza a un adulto mayor asiático

⚠️New images from assault on Fri. April 23rd, approx. 8:20 PM, 3rd Ave & E. 125 St., when a male Asian, 61, was struck from behind causing him to fall to the ground; he was then kicked multiple times in the head Know him? Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/GUm22S80B5

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) April 26, 2021