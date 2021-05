¿Dónde y cuándo caerá el cohete chino?

We did math today regarding the #LongMarch. The chance that this rocket will drop near you is REALLY small. We figured that there is a 1 in 196.9 million (or 0.000000005%) chance it will hit within a half mile of any location on the earth. Please keep calm and carry on. pic.twitter.com/xDteZYwVCP

— Space-Track (@SpaceTrackOrg) May 7, 2021