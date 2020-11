Q - Shattering Strike



Rell stabs forward with her lance, breaking any shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target).



If Rell has an ally bound with E - Attract and Repel, she and that ally recover health for each champion hit by this ability. pic.twitter.com/U4X8oRMNJn

— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020