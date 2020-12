Nintendo Switch superan en ventas a PS5 y Xbox Series X

From the NPD (US) release



- PS5 had the biggest launch month for any console in the US, beating the previous record holder which was the PS4.



- The Switch was the top selling console in November due to high demand and sufficient supply.



- The Series X|S debuted lower than XB1 https://t.co/slkD5lE5H5

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 11, 2020