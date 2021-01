Nintendo Switch tendrá una edición especial de 'Super Mario'

The #NintendoSwitch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system has a distinct red-and-blue color scheme in honor of Mario’s iconic outfit. Available beginning 2/12, it comes with a red & blue carrying case to help protect your system as you travel through those Warp Pipes! #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/Ke2bCBtPCf

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2021