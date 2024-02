Shin Megami Tensei V returns… with a vengeance! 🔥🖤



Venture back into a post-apocalyptic Tokyo with an all-new storyline featuring new locations, demons, and choices to make in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.



Choose your path on June 21, 2024! https://t.co/ucBhulwyjt pic.twitter.com/YlJbI4uvk7