NASA: Cohete que llevaría humanos a la Luna concluye prueba con éxito

Today, teams from the @NASA_SLS Program conducted a successful full-duration 8-minute hot fire of the #Artemis I core stage.



Engineers will now analyze the data and determine if the stage is ready to be delivered to @NASAKennedy. More: https://t.co/v2ytoiiOHJ pic.twitter.com/P6AJEvBGOq

— NASA’s Artemis Program (@NASAArtemis) March 18, 2021