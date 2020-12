Kate Bishop ya está disponible en 'Marvel's Avengers'

Marvel's Avengers Operation: Kate Bishop - #TakingAim is available NOW!



🎯 New Hero: #PlayKateBishop

🎯 New Operation

🎯 Continued Narrative

🎯 New Cosmetics



Uncover the truth behind AIM's new activities and how the Reassemble Campaign was just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/MuyfZySVcg

— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 8, 2020