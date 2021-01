Muere Jonas Neubauer, campeón mundial de 'Tetris'

This is a tremendous loss in so many ways. Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit, and kindness.



Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and to the entire classic Tetris community, as we all mourn his passing. https://t.co/iOJWFdBuv0

— Tetris (@Tetris_Official) January 9, 2021