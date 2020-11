Please don't be a guy buying his card because of the tragic news.



If you did. You should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/miUT5wfil6

— MrFUTAnalyser | FUT Trader 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MrFUTAnalyser) November 25, 2020