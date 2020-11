'Teen Titans Go!' tendrá episodio especial con Fenomenoide

Huggbees! Saturday, November 14th, look for a new #TeenTitansGo featuring #Freakazoid!



The episode “Huggbees” description: "The Brain teams up with The Lobe, so the Titans enlist the help of Freakazoid to stop them."



The BRAIN probably isn’t the mouse. He’s also a TTG baddie. pic.twitter.com/ixZaJf6uBK

— The Animanicast (@animanicast) November 9, 2020