'Dragon Ball Super': La Saga de Moro terminará en diciembre

Officially Confirmed!

Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc will be ending in CH.67 which will be released in December! Climax Battle takes place in CH.66 which releases on Nov 20.



Source: https://t.co/9PFaFiEkJV pic.twitter.com/DaxSBne5Wl

— Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) November 13, 2020