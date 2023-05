[THE GIRLS Package]



Only purchasable once!

The most essential package worth 6,300% of its price!

Pick a 5-star card of your choice!

1,010 Pink Diamonds, 20,000 Gold & 500 BP World Tickets!



<How to Purchase>

Progress to Chapter 1 Stage 9

to unlock BLACKPINK: THE GIRLS Package… pic.twitter.com/p5YEzRyZ0B