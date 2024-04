LEAK: There will be THREE new skins available in TOMORROW'S Item Shop, very likely for Avatar 🔥



Fortnite has sent an email to content creators telling them that they'll get 3 "mysterious" skins tomorrow:



- 3 Outfits (Each 2,000 V-Bucks)

- 3 Pickaxes

- 3 Back Blings

- 1 Emote pic.twitter.com/YmUPP1zyhZ