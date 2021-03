Three newly-discovered species of Australian beetle were just named after Pokemon's Legendary birds. To paraphrase the abstract: "Herein, three new species of Binburrum -- B. articuno, B. zapdos, and B. moltres -- were given these names to highlight the diversity of the genus." https://t.co/VT7PtNRkoj

— Dr. Lava's Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) March 13, 2021