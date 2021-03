Miss Universo regresará en mayo del 2021

Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it.

May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.

— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) December 9, 2019