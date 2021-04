🚨🕷️🐠Maratus nemo: new species of Australian Peacock Spider out today in Evolutionary Systematics!



M. nemo was named for its dazzling orange and white colouration, reminiscent of a clown fish.



My research on this species is available here (open access): https://t.co/IUvRidRmwT pic.twitter.com/40kTNfvD6b

— Joseph Schubert (@arachno_joe) March 25, 2021