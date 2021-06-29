Usuarios de HBO Max se quejan por ausencia de ‘South Park’ y ‘Godzilla vs Kong’

HBO Max ya está disponible en México y América Latina; sin embargo, los primeros usuarios del servicio no están tan contentos con el catálogo ofrecido.
A diferencia de otras regiones, HBO Max en México y América Latina no ofrece muchas de las cosas que incluso fuero parte de la campaña de promoción.
Las ausencias principales son ‘South Park’, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, las caricaturas viejas de Cartoon Network y producciones de Studio Ghibli y anime en general.
Otros usuarios señalan que no han encontrado cosas como la serie de Harley Quinn, la nueva película de ‘Mortal Kombat’ o ‘En el Barrio’.
De momento HBO Max sólo ha mencionado que pronto se agregarán más contenidos, aunque no se menciona una fecha en específico.
Asimismo hay que recordar que casi todas las plataformas de streaming tienen un lanzamiento con poca oferta, sobretodo al llegar a México y América Latina.
¿Por qué faltan tantas cosas en HBO Max?
Aunque HBO Max no ha mencionado el por qué su catálogo para México y América Latina sería tan escueto, la razón tendría que ver con licencias.
Aunque WarnerMedia y HBO Max tengan derechos o licencias de películas y series en otras partes del mundo, esto no siempre aplica en nuestra región.
Para dar un ejemplo, HBO Max tiene la licencia de Studio Ghibli en Estados Unidos; pero en América Latina, es Netflix quien tiene dicho permiso.
Por ello las películas del estudio japonés no pueden estar en otra plataforma hasta llegar a un nuevo acuerdo o la mencionada licencia termine.
Esto bien podría aplicar para una parte del contenido faltante, como es el caso de ‘South Park’.
En el caso de las películas de Warner Bros., esto tendría que ver con acuerdos con las cadenas de cine y negocios relacionados.
Para que no estés buscando cosas que tal vez no encuentres, aquí te dejamos la lista del contenido actual de HBO Max:
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows: Parte 1
- Harry Potter and the Dealthy Hallows: Parte 2
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- American Pie
- Apocalypse Now
- A Star is Born
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Braveheart
- Bridesmaids
- Casino Royale
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard 3
- Die Gard 4
- Fast Five
- Fight Club
- Half Nelson
- Happy Death Day
- Hobbs & Shaw
- John Wick 3
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- Mr & Mrs Smith
- Nocturnal Animals
- In Bruges
- It
- It: Capítulo 2
- Love Actually
- Prisioners
- Quantum of Solace
- Ready or Not
- Scary Movie 3
- Sherlock Holmes
- The Shining
- Shutter Island
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Sucker Punch
- Tenet
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Tropic Thunder
- Us
- Van Helsing
- War of the Worlds
- Yesterday
- The Big Bang Theory
- Big Little Lies
- Boardwalk Empire
- Chernobyl
- The Deuce
- Doctor Who
- Euphoria
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Friends
- Game of Thrones
- Girls
- Katy Keene
- Killing Eve
- Luther
- The Office (Reino Unido)
- Raised by Wolves
- Rick and Morty
- Scarface
- Sex and the City
- Silicon Valley
- Six Feet Under
- The Sopranos
- True Detective
- Veep
- Westworld
- Years and Years
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands
- Ben 10
- Las chicas superpoderosas
- El increíble mundo de Gunball
- Loney Tunes Cartoons
- Paw Patrol
- Scooby-Doo
- Sustos Ocultos de Frankelda
- Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Birds of Prey
- Justice League
- Man of Steel
- Shazam!
- Suicide Squad
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Batman & Robin
- Batman: The Dark Knight Rises
- Green Lantern
- Joker
- Jonah Hex
- Superman
- Superman II
- Superman Returns
- V for Vendetta
- Watchmen (Película y Serie)
- Batwoman
- Doom Patrol
- Smallville
- Stargirl
- Superman & Lois
- Swamp Thing
- Titans
- Batman
- Batman: The Animated Series
- Batman Beyond
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- DC SuperHero Girls
- Justice League Unlimited
- Superman: The Animated Series
- Teen Titans
- Young Justice
- Young Titans
- Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker
- Batman vs Dracula
- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
- Batman & Harley Quinn
- Batman: Hunder the Red Hood
- Batman: Hush
- Batman: The Long Halloween
- Batman: Mask of the Phantom
- Batman: Year One
- Justice League: Flashpoint
- Justice Society: World War II
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Son of Batman
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
- Teen Titans Go!: The Movie
- Wonder Woman