¿Qué significa la letra de la canción de Ariana Grande? De esto habla “Yes, and?”

A casi cuatro años de haber lanzado su álbum Positions, Ariana Grande inicia este 2024 lanzando su nueva canción titulada “Yes, and?”, misma que marca su regreso a la escena musical.

La sorpresa se hace mayor debido a que “Yes, and?” también es la confirmación de que este año, Ariana Grande presentará su séptimo álbum de de estudio tentativamente titulado Eternal Sunshine.

Mientras esto sucede en SDPnoticias te decimos qué significa la letra de “Yes, and?”, lo nuevo de esta cantante estadounidense.

A través de “Yes, and?”, Ariana Grande, de 30 años de edad, responde a todos aquellos que la critican y la juzgan por su vida amorosa.

Recordemos que Ariana Grande se separó de Dalton Gomez, de 28 años de edad, tras dos años de casados y meses después inició un noviazgo con Ethan Slater, de 31 años de edad.

Su actual noviazgo llamó la atención debido a que Ethan Slater, quien es coprotagonista en “Wicked”, está casado con Lilly Jay, de 28 años de edad; no obstante, se sabe que se separaron antes de que él saliera con Ariana Grande.

Esto no evitó que algunas personas juzgaran a la cantante y actriz por lo que ésta hoy estrena una canción con la que responde críticas.

“Tu negocio es tuyo y el mío es mío / ¿Por qué te importa tanto de quién soy?”, cita en algún punto de la canción cuyo video inicia con un grupo de reporteros que expresan sus dudas sobre la carrera de la cantante.

La prensa ingresa a un recinto donde esperan que Ariana Grande les brinde una entrevista, pero ésta los sorprende con un espectáculo.

Con “Yes, and?” responde sus críticas y un grupo de bailarines ambientan la situación, al final lo espectadores quedan maravillados. Aplausos y más aplausos ponen fin a todo lo malo que se dice de Ariana Grande.

In case you haven’t noticed / Well, everybody’s tired And healing from somebody / Or something we don’t see just right

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothing) Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind) And if you find yourself in a dark situation / Just turn on your light and be like

Yes, and? / Say that shit with your chest and Be your own fucking best frien / Say that shit with your chest Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and? / Now I'm so done with caring What you think, no, I won't hide / Underneath your own projections Or change my most authentic life

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothing) Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don't care what's on their mind) And if you find yourself in a dark situation / Just turn on your light and be like

Yes, and? / Say that shit with your chest and Be your own fucking best friend / Say that shit with your chest Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and? (Yeah) / My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (my time) Your energy is yours and mine is mine (it's mine, it's mine) What's mine is mine

My face is sitting I don't need no disguise (I don't need no disguise) Don't comment on my body, do not reply /Your business is yours and mine is mine Why do you care so much whose I ride? Why?

Yes, and? (Yes, and?) Say that shit with your chest and (say that shit with your chest) Be your own fucking best friend (oh, be your own, be your own) Say that shit with your chest (say that shit with your chest, baby) Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and? / Yes, and? (Ooh) Say that shit with your chest (ooh) and Be your own fucking best (be your own) friend Say that shit with your chest (mmm, mmm) Keep moving like: What's next? / Yes, and? (Yeah)

Yes, and? de Ariana Grande