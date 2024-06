ZEF MEMBER PRE-SALE TICKET LINKS are live on https://t.co/p4nihEoYBK



Instructions:

1 - Go to https://t.co/Y1fiWlcG7C

2 - Click on BUY TICKETS button

3 - Click on the city you want to BUY TICKETS for

4 - Click on ARTIST PRESALE button

5 - Zef Member password: FLAME



🔥 pic.twitter.com/J7S8lwBImR