Los Premios Oscar 2024 se celebrarán este domingo 10 de marzo, por lo que te actualizamos la lista completa de ganadores.
Como ya se dijo, este domingo 10 de marzo se llevará a cabo la entrega número 96 de los Premios Oscar 2024 en el Dolby Theatre de los Ángeles, California.
Y con la entrega de los Premios Oscar 2024, la temporada de premios a lo mejor del cine de Hollywood llegará a su fin.
Entre los favoritos para llevarse a casa la estatuilla dorada en los Premios Oscar 2024, están películas como Oppenheimer con 13 nominaciones o Barbie con 8.
Además de Poor Things con 11 nominaciones, Los Asesinos de la luna con 10 quienes también están entre las favoritas del público.
¿Pero cuántos Premios Oscar 2024 lograrán llevarse estas películas que se han colocado entre lo mejor del 2023?
Ganadores a los Premios Oscar 2024 Lista completa
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganadora a Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (Ganadora)
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Película
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “Zone of Interest”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Director
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganadora a Mejor Actriz
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Guion Original
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Guion Adaptado
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Diseño de Producción
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Fotografía
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa
- “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Alemania
- “Io Capitano,” Italia
- “Perfect Days,” Japon
- “Society of the Snow,” España
- “The Zone of Interest,” Reino Unido
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Película de Animación
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Sonido
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Banda Sonora
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Canción Original
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejores Efectos Visuales
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Cortometraje
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Largometraje Documental
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island In Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Premios Oscar 2024: Ganador a Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”