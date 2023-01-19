Este jueves 19 de enero, la Academia Británica ha dado a conocer la lista de todos los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2023.

Los premios se entregan a lo mejor del cine estarán celebrando su ceremonia número 76° desde el Southbank Centre en Londres, Inglaterra.

Pues los premios BAFTA 2023 se entregarán en una gala el próximo domingo 19 de febrero de 2023.

Asimismo, será el actor de 65 años de edad Richard E. Grant el anfitrión de los premios de cine BAFTA 2023 junto a la conductora de televisión Alison Hammond de 45 años de edad.

Premiación en la cual el director mexicano de 58 años de edad Guillermo del Toro podría llevarse un par de galardones al BAFTA 2023, pues se encuentra nominado en las categorías a Mejor Película Animada y Mejor Diseño de Producción por Pinocho.

Lista de nominados a los premios BAFTA 2023:

Mejor Película

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár

Mejor Director

  • Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave
  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Todd Field - Tár
  • Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King
Mejor Actriz

  • Ana de Armas – Blonde
  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till
  • Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Mejor Película Británica

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian And Charles
  • Empire of Light
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción

  • Aftersun
  • Blue Jean
  • Electric Malady
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Rebellion

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Corsage
  • Decision To Leave
  • The Quiet Girl
Mejor Documental

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny

Mejor Película Animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor Guión

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Guión adaptado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Living
  • The Quiet Girl
  • She Said
  • The Whale

Mejor Fotografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Edición

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Banda Sonora

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Casting

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Vestuario

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Mejor Maquillaje

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • The Whale

Mejor Sonido

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores Efectos Especiales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Cortometraje Británico

  • The Ballad Of Olive Morris
  • Bazigaga
  • Bus Girl
  • A Drifting Up
  • An Irish Goodbye

Mejor cortometraje Animado

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • Middle Watch
  • Your Mountain is Waiting

Estrella en Ascenso

  • Aimee Lou Wood
  • Daryl McCormack
  • Emma Mackey
  • Naomi Ackie
  • Sheila Atim