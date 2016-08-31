10 de junio de 2021 | 21:43
Confirman segunda temporada de Stranger Things

La serie verá la luz en algún momento del verano de 2017.
agosto 31, 2016 a las 10:37 CDT

Es oficial, tendremos más de la serie Stranger Things. Netflix confirmó una segunda temporada.

Sin spoilers, la plataforma adelantó que esta continuación verá la luz en el verano de 2017.

Se trata de nueve episodios titulados: “Madmax”, “The Boy Who Came Back To Life”, “The Pumpkin Patch”, “The Palace”, “The Storm”, “The Pollywog”, “The Secret Cabin”, “The Brain” y “The Lost Brother”.

Los hermanos Duffer, como los productores Shawn Levy y Dan Cohen volverán a estar al frente.

