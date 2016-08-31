Confirman segunda temporada de Stranger Things

Es oficial, tendremos más de la serie Stranger Things. Netflix confirmó una segunda temporada.
Sin spoilers, la plataforma adelantó que esta continuación verá la luz en el verano de 2017.
{username} (@Stranger_Things) August 31, 2016
Se trata de nueve episodios titulados: “Madmax”, “The Boy Who Came Back To Life”, “The Pumpkin Patch”, “The Palace”, “The Storm”, “The Pollywog”, “The Secret Cabin”, “The Brain” y “The Lost Brother”.
Los hermanos Duffer, como los productores Shawn Levy y Dan Cohen volverán a estar al frente.
Vía Cine Premiere