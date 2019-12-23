El actor británico Robert Pattinson ha estado en polémica mediática después de que se anunciará que él encarnaría al próximo Batman en la cinta que está preparando Matt Reeves pues a nadie del gran séquito de fanáticos que tiene 'El caballero oscuro' les agrado la elección.

Sin embargo, eso no es to pues en una entrevista con The Guardian, Robert Pattinson declaró que en varias ocasiones se ha sentido inseguro al momento de actuar y aseguró que"en realidad yo no sé actuar", esto en relación a su actuación en la cinta de terror 'El faro' de Robert Eggers y comparte escenas con Willem Dafoe , la cual ha sido bastante aclamada.

Asimismo aseguró que el se identifica más como "un catastrofista" pues siempre tiene en mente el peor escenario. Además declaró que él únicamente sabe realizar escenas de tres maneras distintas pero siempre se pone nervioso al momento de actuar frente a las cámaras.

Robert Pattinson dio el salto a la fama tras participar en las cintas de la saga Crepúsculo (2008) - la cual ha sido catalogada como la peor cinta de la historia- pero que ha incursionado poco a poco en películas más sobrias como Cosmopolis de David Cronenberg.

Por otra parte, The Guardian ha asegurado que los ensayos para la nueva adaptación de Batman han comenzado pero Pattinson sigue siendo muy crítico y severo con su trabajo pues sabe la enorme carga que lleva sobre sus hombros pues intenta moldearlo a la perfección.