El actor británico Robert Pattinson ha estado en polémica mediática después de que se anunciará que él encarnaría al próximo Batman en la cinta que está preparando Matt Reeves pues a nadie del gran séquito de fanáticos que tiene 'El caballero oscuro' les agrado la elección.
Sin embargo, eso no es to pues en una entrevista con The Guardian, Robert Pattinson declaró que en varias ocasiones se ha sentido inseguro al momento de actuar y aseguró que"en realidad yo no sé actuar", esto en relación a su actuación en la cinta de terror 'El faro' de Robert Eggers y comparte escenas con Willem Dafoe, la cual ha sido bastante aclamada.
Asimismo aseguró que el se identifica más como "un catastrofista" pues siempre tiene en mente el peor escenario. Además declaró que él únicamente sabe realizar escenas de tres maneras distintas pero siempre se pone nervioso al momento de actuar frente a las cámaras.
↴ He’s about to appear in what might be his best film yet. So why is one of Britain’s finest actors so convinced he can’t act? Robert Pattinson talks to Alex Moshakis about stage-fright and why he couldn’t say no to a role in The Lighthouse. Do you want to hear a funny thing about Robert Pattinson? Robert Pattinson is convinced he doesn’t know how to act. Willem Dafoe can act, Pattinson thinks. Willem Dafoe can act the socks off anyone in the business. And Joaquin Phoenix. Joaquin Phoenix could tie his shoelaces on film and be nominated for an award. And Bruce Willis – Bruce Willis! – now there’s a leading man. But Robert Pattinson? Nope. “I only know how to play scenes, like, three ways,” he says. Three! That’s all. Despite more than a decade in the industry. “I’m nervous on, like, every single movie.” Pattinson, who is 33, is sitting in a booth in a low-lit restaurant in Notting Hill, west London, dunking table bread into a pot of something. It’s the early evening, dark and cold outside. He has arrived from rehearsals for The Batman, which started not long ago and which are taking place, to his delight, in the studio in which he filmed Harry Potter in the mid-aughts. The Batman is the first time he’s worked in a studio in “like, forever,” and his first mainstream leading role since he retired his best-known character, Twilight’s Edward Cullen, sexy vampire. That was in 2012. Maybe he’s tired now. Or maybe he’s had a bad day. Maybe he’s arriving at the studio every morning and not quite getting Batman’s vibe. Maybe he’ll never get Batman’s vibe, and people will finally agree he really can’t act, and his career will come screeching to its inevitable end, and the whole world will fold in on itself. Which are the kind of thoughts Robert Pattinson has. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Read the full interview ↴ https://www.theguardian.com/global/2019/dec/22/robert-pattinson-i-dont-really-know-how-to-act-batman-the-lighthouse?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium=&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1577001791 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ► December 2019 | ❝ Robert Pattinson-Observer Magazine ❞
Robert Pattinson dio el salto a la fama tras participar en las cintas de la saga Crepúsculo (2008) - la cual ha sido catalogada como la peor cinta de la historia- pero que ha incursionado poco a poco en películas más sobrias como Cosmopolis de David Cronenberg.
Por otra parte, The Guardian ha asegurado que los ensayos para la nueva adaptación de Batman han comenzado pero Pattinson sigue siendo muy crítico y severo con su trabajo pues sabe la enorme carga que lleva sobre sus hombros pues intenta moldearlo a la perfección.
La película de The Batman incluye las participaciones de Zoe Kravitz como Gatúbela, Jeffrey Wright como el Comisionado Gordon, Paul Dano como el Acertijo y Andy Serkis como Alfred Pennysworth. Se espera que se estrene el filme a mediados del 2020.