Amy Adams abre cuenta de Instagram; recibe millones de seguidores en minutos

La actriz de 45 años lanzó una iniciativa con otras estrellas de Hollywood para apoyar a niños de bajos recursos

El brote de coronavirus obligó al gobierno de Estados Unidos a declarar el estado de emergencia, y con ello se suspendieron las actividades escolares. Ante esta situación, la actriz Amy Adams lanzó una iniciativa para apoyar a niños de bajos recursos que permanecen en sus hogares.

La actriz de Hollywood sorprendió este lunes al abrir su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la cual superó los 60 mil seguidores en cuestión de horas. La primera publicación de Amy Adams fue un video de más de siete minutos donde explica la campaña de donación para los menores.

“Tenemos que iluminar a todos los niños que necesitan nuestro apoyo en estos tiempos difíciles. Por eso mi amiga Jennifer Garner y yo hemos creado Save With Stories, un lugar donde tus celebridades favoritas leerán cuentos infantiles”, explicó Amy Adams.

En pocas horas, el video de Instagram superó las 100 mil reproducciones con más de 30 mil “me gusta” y cientos de comentarios apoyando la causa. Amy Adams aparece leyendo el fragmento de una historia de princesas con imágenes a blanco y negro de los personajes del libro.

“Los fondos recaudados ayudarán a que las familias sepan cómo encontrar comida cuando las escuelas estén cerradas. También para proporcionar juguetes educativos, libros y programas de estudio fuera del horario escolar para ayudar a los niños a recuperar el tiempo perdido”, escribió.

La iniciativa de Amy Adams trabajará en conjunto con otras asociaciones como Save the Children y No Kid Hungry. Para apoyar a Save With Stories es necesario hacer una donación única de 10 dólares (220 pesos aproximadamente) con un SMS que contenga la palabra SAVE al 20222.