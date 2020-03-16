Amy Adams abre cuenta de Instagram; recibe millones de seguidores en minutos

El brote de coronavirus obligó al gobierno de Estados Unidos a declarar el estado de emergencia, y con ello se suspendieron las actividades escolares. Ante esta situación, la actriz Amy Adams lanzó una iniciativa para apoyar a niños de bajos recursos que permanecen en sus hogares.
La actriz de Hollywood sorprendió este lunes al abrir su cuenta oficial de Instagram, la cual superó los 60 mil seguidores en cuestión de horas. La primera publicación de Amy Adams fue un video de más de siete minutos donde explica la campaña de donación para los menores.
I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time. My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books. We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️). THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help! These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom. If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. #SAVEWITHSTORIES
“Tenemos que iluminar a todos los niños que necesitan nuestro apoyo en estos tiempos difíciles. Por eso mi amiga Jennifer Garner y yo hemos creado Save With Stories, un lugar donde tus celebridades favoritas leerán cuentos infantiles”, explicó Amy Adams.
En pocas horas, el video de Instagram superó las 100 mil reproducciones con más de 30 mil “me gusta” y cientos de comentarios apoyando la causa. Amy Adams aparece leyendo el fragmento de una historia de princesas con imágenes a blanco y negro de los personajes del libro.
“The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark” by Ken Geist, illustrated by Julia Gorton (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
“Los fondos recaudados ayudarán a que las familias sepan cómo encontrar comida cuando las escuelas estén cerradas. También para proporcionar juguetes educativos, libros y programas de estudio fuera del horario escolar para ayudar a los niños a recuperar el tiempo perdido”, escribió.
La iniciativa de Amy Adams trabajará en conjunto con otras asociaciones como Save the Children y No Kid Hungry. Para apoyar a Save With Stories es necesario hacer una donación única de 10 dólares (220 pesos aproximadamente) con un SMS que contenga la palabra SAVE al 20222.