Keanu Reeves on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020 in L.A., with his mother Patricia Taylor - Feb 9 2020 ⭐

He will be on stage as a presenter.

[📷 from Live @ontheredcarpet

#keanureeves #oscars #oscars2020 #losangeles #patriciataylor pic.twitter.com/TGm8fDQFBn