Reino Unido: Bar gay ofrece ayuda gratuita para desplegar vacuna contra Covid-19

Following the amazing lead taken by @BrewDogJames we too would like to offer the @Nightingaleclub venue to assist with vaccination rollout for free.



We are one of the biggest venues in #Birmingham with ample room for #NHS staff over three floors.



Let us help 🌈 pic.twitter.com/2HXxcYBFpS

— Nightingale Club (@Nightingaleclub) January 4, 2021