Sporting Kansas City de Alan Pulido elimina al equipo de Matías Almeyda

📸 A club legend opened it. An 18-year-old sensation delivered his Blue Hell moment. The No. 1 goalscorer in @MLS history gave San Jose life in the 97th minute...



And @TimMelia28 took it away. Three times in a row.#MLSCupPlayoffs // #KCAsOne pic.twitter.com/kgmUYOaAlm

— Sporting KC (@SportingKC) November 23, 2020