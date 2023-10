𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗵𝗲'𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁 👏



13-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough steps on the pitch to make his professional debut for @SacRepublicFC! pic.twitter.com/ElVrbMzsim