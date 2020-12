AS Monaco Intrested in signing 20 year old Mexican Left Winger Diego Lainez from Real Betis.Currently he is not in plans of Betis coach Pellegrini & playing leaving seems likely in winter mercato.Player Value is worth around 5 million euros



(@TDfichajes ) pic.twitter.com/WEFc4bNDRO

— ASMonaco 🇲🇨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ASMonacoEnglish) November 27, 2020