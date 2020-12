.@Canelo Alvarez will next fight 168-pound WBC mandatory Avni Yildirim on Feb. 27 in Alvarez’s birthplace of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, trainer @CANELOTEAM tells me.



Eddy Reynoso said venues like Estadio Jalisco and Los Charros’ Baseball Stadium are under consideration.

