🚨 RUIZ RETURNS 🚨



Former Unified Heavyweight Champion @Andy_destroyer1's long-awaited ring return will be against Chris Arreola at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 1 and live on FOX Sports PPV! #RuizArreola pic.twitter.com/xjo08dnWdr

— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) March 24, 2021