Emma Coronel y los seres que el sistema envió al precipicio

Emma Coronel Aispuro will be represented by El Chapo's lead trial attorney, Jeff Lichtman @NYCDefenseLaw w/ Mariel Colon Miro, who was also on the trial team.



Lichtman declined to comment on the charges, or say whether Chapo has been notified of his wife's arrest.

— Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) February 22, 2021