Tras publicar "provocativas" fotos en su cuenta de Instagram, el departamento Evergreen Fire Rescue, en el estado de Montana, Estados Unidos, despidió a la bombera Presley Pritchard.
La noticia ha enfurecido a usuarios de redes sociales e influencers que aman el contenido de la chica, quien además lleva una vida fitness que le encanta compartir, aunado a su experiencias del día a día en su trabajo, donde por supuesto usa un uniforme que lo único que hace es seducir a sus fans.
Anyone else feel like 2020 been testing them lately or is that just me!? 🤨. 🤓2032 is gonna be my year. Just you wait.. - Jokes aside; If you want 2020 to be your year, Don’t sit on the couch and wait for it. Go out & make a change. Smile more. Be excited. Do new things. Unfollow negative people on social media. Post the swimsuit pic. Workout. Go to bed early. Wake up early. Show more gratitude. Ignore the haters. Practice self care. - Don’t settle for basic baby, Extraordinary is where it’s at. . . . . DM for coaching inquiries @cnc.apparel || code: presleykp @1upnutrition || code: presleykp @ninelineapparel || code: presleykp @herbstrong || code: presley15 @warriorflask || code: presleykp
Despiden a bombera sexy por postear provocativas
Pero un día, de la nada, sus directivos la corrieron bajo el argumento de que sus fotos eran demasiado sensuales, además de que presuntamente estaba abusando de la imagen del departamento para promocionarse, y con ello violando una de las políticas más importantes.
Esto no hace más que incrementar las dudas de Presley, quien piensa que el machismo fue la verdadera razón por la cual su actividad en Instagram era un problema para su jefe, así que en diciembre del 2019 presentó una demanda por despido injustificado, según informa Daily Inter Lake.
Everything happens on a mental level before it manifests on a physical level. This is why it’s so important to get your mindset right. You have to believe in yourself no matter what the external circumstances are; No matter who tells you that you can’t, No matter who laughs at you or tells you pretty girls aren’t meant for this job. . Fear is a waste of creative energy. Each time you let lies in & doubt yourself, you block yourself from opportunities that could change your life. Let them talk. Let them laugh. Let them doubt. We give too many people the power to lower our vibrations. Stand true to your own frequency. Your mind is a weapon. KEEP IT LOADED. - Shirt @ninelineapparel || code: Presleykp Hair @tcstyling 📷 @jmkphotomt . . . . . . . #thinredline #firefighter #femalefirefighter #medic #paramedic #womeninuniform #relentlesslypatriotic #ninelineapparel #instadaily #2020 #newyear #blessed #tbt #2020 #photooftheday #instagoodmyphoto
El contenido de Presley Pritchard en Instagram
A Pritchard también le incomoda que gran parte del material "ofensivo" era similar al que publicaban sus colegas hombres e incluso algunas de esas publicaciones tenían hashtags que promocionaban productos de acondicionamiento físico similares a los que ella hacía.
El contenido de la bombera es en su mayoría fotos de vida fitness. Sus publicaciones personales se mezclan con algunas patrocinadas con marcas de bienestar, pero una buena parte están relacionadas con su profesión principal.
Lookin back at the gains like 👀 Been using @1upnutrition pure rebuild (unflavored) mixed with my BCAAs every day during and after my workouts. Slowly increasing calories but still putting in cardio 😓 use my code PRESLEYKP to save monies on 1up and these gorgeous @CNC.apparel seamless leggings 😍 💰 merry thiccsmas 🎄 . . . . DM for coaching inquiries @cnc.apparel || code: presleykp @1upnutrition || code: presleykp @ninelineapparel || code: presleykp @herbstrong || code: presley15 @warriorflask || code: presleykp @freskincare || code: Presley
I have gotten comments on photos in uniform about how my butt looks and about the fact I’m wearing makeup on shift so I must be “incompetent at my job.” About how I care how my hair looks to be presentable when I’m taking care of someone’s dying family member.. I scroll through friend’s photos in uniform or holding guns and men automatically assume that they’re less than capable because they also like to dress up or have their nails done. - Since speaking up about this, I find that many of you women have similar stories. I’ve always been one to speak up about sexual harassment and assault in the workplace. Unfortunately, it is all too common in male-dominated fields. You’re not a victim for sharing your story. You are a survivor setting the world on fire with your truth. And you never know who needs your light, your warmth, and raging courage. I’m not afraid because I trust that God has worked through me and used my pain as a microphone to help others. - Sometimes people try to destroy you, precisely because they recognize your power - not because they don’t see it, but because they see it and don’t want it to exist. - Remember, people who repeatedly attack your confidence and self-esteem are quite aware of your potential, even if you are not. . . . . . . . . . . DM for coaching inquiries @1upnutrition || code: presleykp @ninelineapparel || code: presleykp @herbstrong || code: presley15 @warriorflask || code: presleykp @freskincare || code: Presley #firefighters #firefighter #femalefirefighter #firechicks #strongwomen #blessed #doboth #bomberos #uniformedwomen #metoo #functionalfitness #thinredline #curvesncombatboots #speakup #womeninuniform #feminism