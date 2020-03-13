¿Y dónde están las arrugas? El abuelo Andy Wilkinson luce como un hombre de 30.

Porque no todo es Maribel Guardia, te presentamos a Andy Wilkinson, el abuelo de 56 años y 7 nietos más sexy del mundo, cuyas fotos en Instagram están causando revuelo debido a su apariencia de una persona de 30.

El secreto no es ninguno pues su rutina de ejercicio ha quedado perfectamente registrada para sus más de 12 mil seguidores, quienes admirados por su físico también han intentado imitar su rigurosa dieta. No obstante, la clave, admite Andy, es ejercitarse tres veces por semana y reducir los carbohidratos según avances de edad.

Justo en el 'cora' y nuestra condición de señores.

Andy Wilkinson es el abuelo más hot de la web



Wilkinson es entrenador personal, así que dedica mucho tiempo al cuidado de su cuerpo, obteniendo resultados tan favorables, que con frecuencia la gente lo confunde con un joven. Otro de sus consejos es olvidarse del estrés, trabajar en algo que realmente les guste, dormir las horas adecuadas y mantener una alimentación equilibrada .

"Las mujeres jóvenes se acercan a mí pensando que no soy un abuelo. Me han confundido con el novio de mi hija, las personas me preguntan por mis abdominales, todo es muy gracioso" Andy Wilkinson.

Claro que el resto de los mortales no para de preguntarle cómo es que se mantiene cual Dorian Gray, pues no creen que el gimnasio y la comida puedan ser tan mágicos. Sin embargo, la realidad es que más allá de "pociones", el abuelo recomienda dormir en un cuarto completamente oscuro para poder conciliar el sueño.