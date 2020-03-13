Porque no todo es Maribel Guardia, te presentamos a Andy Wilkinson, el abuelo de 56 años y 7 nietos más sexy del mundo, cuyas fotos en Instagram están causando revuelo debido a su apariencia de una persona de 30.
Core is the bodypart that holds it all together. Strong core adds to stronger lower back which gives you better quality of life. Pay your core body the respect it deserves 💯💪👌 🔷 #fitfam #coreworkouts #abs #sixpacks #sixpack #washboardabs #coreworkout #fitnessmotivation #healthylifestyle #hardcore #myabs #coventry #getabs #gymmotivation #gymlife #workoutroutine #nutrition #paleo #lowcarb #inspire #motivation #sunday
El secreto no es ninguno pues su rutina de ejercicio ha quedado perfectamente registrada para sus más de 12 mil seguidores, quienes admirados por su físico también han intentado imitar su rigurosa dieta. No obstante, la clave, admite Andy, es ejercitarse tres veces por semana y reducir los carbohidratos según avances de edad.
Justo en el 'cora' y nuestra condición de señores.
Andy Wilkinson es el abuelo más hot de la web
Wilkinson es entrenador personal, así que dedica mucho tiempo al cuidado de su cuerpo, obteniendo resultados tan favorables, que con frecuencia la gente lo confunde con un joven. Otro de sus consejos es olvidarse del estrés, trabajar en algo que realmente les guste, dormir las horas adecuadas y mantener una alimentación equilibrada.
Claro que el resto de los mortales no para de preguntarle cómo es que se mantiene cual Dorian Gray, pues no creen que el gimnasio y la comida puedan ser tan mágicos. Sin embargo, la realidad es que más allá de "pociones", el abuelo recomienda dormir en un cuarto completamente oscuro para poder conciliar el sueño.
168 hrs in a week, make sure you use them wisely especially with your nutrition. I work out 3 x in the gym and 2 cardio sessions mine being playing rackball🎾. My point being is alot of my time is spent on the making quality food choices. I learned a saying along time ago which I have always used in my life for many things, as well as from Health and fitness. ( Repetition is the master of skills). Find out the best rituals and habits that work for you and that can be sustainable not just in a quick fix. Its 2 months short of my 56 birthday and its served me well 💯💪😊 #fitfam #myabs #healthylifestyle #nutrition ##fitover50 #fitover40#6pack #ageisbutanumber #ripped #shredded #coventry #gymmotivation #healthyfood #healthisyourgreatestwealth #abs #fitandheathly #instaflex #mensphysique #fitnessover40 #getabs #instaflex #consistency #cardio
"Levanto pesas desde los 18 años. También bebo mucha agua, puedes ponerte todas las cremas del mundo en la cara, pero el agua es lo que más importa cuando se trata de una buena piel. Y de vez en cuando podría tomar una copa de vino tinto, pero no sueño beber mucho", cuenta.
Me and 3 of my 7 grandkids at Warwick Castle, birthday grandson 8yrs old up the tree. Draw from the energy of youth and learn from them, thats what keeps me young at 55 😊❤️ 🔷 #fitfam #family #grandkids#grandchildren #happy #family #blessed #warwickcastle #ageless #ageisbutanumber #fitover50 #fitat50 #fitnessover40 #fitnessforlife #fitnessgrandad #fitnessaddict #fitnesmotivation #coventry #inspire #inspiration
Weather abit cloudy today but still lovely and warm in beautiful Crete 😎 #fitfam #holidays #crete🇬🇷 #greecefood #beachbody #inshape #natural #fitover40 #myabs #healthylifestyle #healthisyourgreatestwealth #ageisbutanumber #getabs #gymlife #hardcore #fitandheathly #fitnessmotivation #picoftheday #fitover50