La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos ha dado a conocer sus nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025.

Por lo que en esta ocasión la favorita es la serie de Apple+, Severence con 27 nominaciones, seguida de El Pingüino de HBO con 24 menciones.

La entrega 77° tendrá lugar el próximo 14 de septiembre desde el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.

Lista completa y por categorías de los nominados a Premios Emmy 2025

Mejor serie de drama

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horse
  • The White Lotus
Andor 2 de Star Wars
Andor 2 de Star Wars (Disney)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey llega a los Critics Choice Awards 2024.
Bella Ramsey (Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman ya es caballero, pero no fue el único nombrado por el rey Carlos III
Gary Oldman (Jordan Strauss / Invision)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

  • James Marsden, Paradise
  • Jason Issacs, The White Lotus
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance
  • Zack Cherry, Severance
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, actor
Jason Isaacs, actor (@therealjasonisaacs / Instagram )

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama

  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
The White Lotus 3
The White Lotus 3 (Max)

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio
  • What We Do in the Shadows
The Bear, serie de televisión
The Bear, serie de televisión (FX )
  • The Bear

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody
Adam Brody (@TelevisionAcad / X)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell (@kristenanniebell)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking
  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor serie limitada o antología

  • Adolescence
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
Adolescencia, miniserie de Netflix
Adolescencia, miniserie de Netflix (Netflix )

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Adolescencia
Adolescencia (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin
  • Meghan Fahy, Sirens
  • Rashina Jones, Black Mirror
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Cate Blanchett en Disclaimer de Alfonso Cuarón
Cate Blanchett en Disclaimer de Alfonso Cuarón (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence
  • Bill Camp, Presumed Innocence
  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocence
  • Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Adolescencia, Netflix
Adolescencia, Netflix (Netflix / Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película

  • Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
  • Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
  • Ruth Negga, Presume Innocence

Mejor Serie de Variedades - Talk Show

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel en vivo
  • El Late Show Con Stephen Colbert
  • Mejor serie Reality de competencia
  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Mejor serie animada

  • Arcane
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Common Side Effects
  • Love, Death + Robots
  • The Simpsons
Netflix sufre un hackeo masivo y se filtra Arcane temporada 2
Netflix sufre un hackeo masivo y se filtra Arcane temporada 2 (Netflix)