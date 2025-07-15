La Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos ha dado a conocer sus nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025.
Por lo que en esta ocasión la favorita es la serie de Apple+, Severence con 27 nominaciones, seguida de El Pingüino de HBO con 24 menciones.
La entrega 77° tendrá lugar el próximo 14 de septiembre desde el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.
Lista completa y por categorías de los nominados a Premios Emmy 2025
Conoce la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025, estas son las categorías en competencia
Mejor serie de drama
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horse
- The White Lotus
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Jason Issacs, The White Lotus
- John Turturro, Severance
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Zack Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
- The Bear
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor serie limitada o antología
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin
- Meghan Fahy, Sirens
- Rashina Jones, Black Mirror
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocence
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Ruth Negga, Presume Innocence
Mejor Serie de Variedades - Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel en vivo
- El Late Show Con Stephen Colbert
- Mejor serie Reality de competencia
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Mejor serie animada
- Arcane
- Bob’s Burgers
- Common Side Effects
- Love, Death + Robots
- The Simpsons