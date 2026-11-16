Grammys 2027: RAYE lidera con 11 nominaciones y Rosalía obtiene nueve

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación (The Recording Academy) de Estados Unidos ha anunciado sus nominados a los Grammys 2027.
En esta ocasión la lista de nominados a la edición 69 de los Grammys 2027 está encabezada por la cantante y compositora británica RAYE quien la lidera con 11 nominaciones.
11 nominaciones de RAYE al Grammy 2027 que iguala el récord que Beyoncé estableció hace dos años como la mujer con más nominaciones en un solo año.
A la lista de nominados al Grammy 2027 le sigue la española, Rosalía con 9 nominaciones, y detrás de ella están Phoebe Bridgers, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley y Olivia Rodrigo, con siete cada una.
Siendo las mujeres las que marcan las nominaciones al Grammy 2027, pues entre los hombres con más nominaciones están Bruno Mars y Leon Thomas, con seis cada uno.
La entrega de los premios Grammy 2027 se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 7 de febrero en la Crypto.com Arena, en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.
Lista completa de nominados al Grammy 2027
Conoce desde ya la lista completa de nominados al Grammy 2027 en sus distintas categorías:
Álbum del Año
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Dandelion – Ella Langley
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope. – RAYE
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
- LUX (Complete Works) – Rosalía
- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Grabación del Año
- Man I Need – Olivia Dean
- Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley
- I Just Might – Bruno Mars
- Where Is My Husband! – RAYE
- The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo
- Berghain – Rosalía ft. Björk y Yves Tumor
- The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift
- Dracula – Tame Impala y JENNIE
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluyendo tejana)
- Lo Que Me Falta por Llorar – Grupo Frontera
- Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante
- La Madrina – Mari Nobre
- Dinastía (Deluxe) – Peso Pluma y Tito Double P
- ¡Vida México! – Carlos Rivera
Mejor Video Musical
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
- Storm – GENER8ION y Yung Lean
- Hate That I Made You Love Me – Ariana Grande
- Click Clack Symphony. – RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer
- Berghain – Rosalía ft. Björk y Yves Tumor
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Petal – Ariana Grande
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope. – RAYE
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
Compositor del Año (No Clásico)
- Amy Allen
- Édgar Barrera
- RAYE
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 – Rauw Alejandro
- Omertà – J Balvin y Ryan Castro
- Hopi Sendé – Ryan Castro
- Omakase – Álvaro Díaz
- El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) – Feid
- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout – Young Miko
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
- No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto – Karol G
- Femme Fatale – Mon Laferte
- Muda – Carín León
- ¿Dónde Es el After? – Rawayana
- Bendito Verano – Elena Rose
Mejor Interpretación de R&B Tradicional
- I Found Myself – Durand Bernarr
- Can’t Let Go – Lalah Hathaway
- Beautiful People – Jill Scott
- My Muse – Leon Thomas
- If I Let You – The Womack Sisters
Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo
- Bernarr – Durand Bernarr
- Waves – Moonchild
- The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas
- Pholks – Leon Thomas
- Distracted – Thundercat
Mejor Colaboración o Interpretación de Dúo/Grupo de R&B
- Fallin’ – Chris Brown ft. Leon Thomas
- 47th Street – Lalah Hathaway ft. J. Ivy
- Sweet Nuthins – Kehlani ft. Leon Thomas
- Mess – PJ Morton ft. Keyon Harrold
- To B Honest – Jill Scott ft. JID
Mejor Interpretación Solista de R&B
- Morning Dew (Donk) – Beyoncé
- Out the Window – Kehlani
- Let Me – Victoria Monét
- Pressha – Jill Scott
- What You Need – Tems
Mejor Canción de Rock
- In the Stars – The Rolling Stones
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
- My Only Angel – Aerosmith y Yungblud
- Streets of Minneapolis (Radio Mix) – Bruce Springsteen
- Trinidad – Geese
- What’s Wrong With Me – Olivia Rodrigo y Robert Smith
- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- Vol. II – Angine de Poitrine
- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
- The Wow! Signal – Muse
- Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones
- Frozen Charlotte – Jack White
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- The Edge of Perfection – Anthrax
- Hive Mind – Knocked Loose ft. Denzel Curry
- Your Ghost Again – Mastodon
- Let There Be Shred – Megadeth
- End of You – Poppy, Amy Lee y Courtney LaPlante
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
- Sarniezz – Angine de Poitrine
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
- Trinidad – Geese
- What’s Wrong With Me – Olivia Rodrigo y Robert Smith
- In the Stars – The Rolling Stones
Mejor Grabación Remezclada (Remix)
- Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix) – Fred again.. y Tom Norris
- I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix) – Austin Millz
- Love Sensation – Stuart Price
- Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) – Chris Lake
- A Question of Trust (Boys Noize Remix) – Boys Noize
- Where Is My Husband! – David Guetta y Hypaton
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico
- Confessions II – Madonna
- Sexistential – Robyn
- Soma – Skrillex
- Wor$t Girl in America – Slayyyter
- Deadbeat – Tame Impala
Mejor Grabación Dance Pop
- Blue Moon – Zara Larsson
- Danceteria – Madonna
- Life Boat – RAYE
- Dance… – Slayyyter
- Too Easy – Tinashe
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
- Lights Burn Dimmer – Fred again.. y Jamie T
- I Feel So Free – Madonna
- Crank – Slayyyter
- My Old Ways – Tame Impala
- Melatonin – Tinashe
- Music – Underscores