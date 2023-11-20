Los Billboard Music Awards 2023 están listos para premiar a las canciones, álbumes y artistas más escuchados del año.
Tal como se anunció, los Billboard Music Awards 2023 estarán transmitiéndose este domingo 19 de noviembre.
De acuerdo con los horarios publicados, la transmisión de los Billboard Music Awards 2023 en México comenzará en punto de las 20:00 horas.
Si no quieres perderte ningún detalle de las 69 categorías de los Billboard Music Awards 2023, sigue el minuto a minuto que SDPnoticias tiene para ti.
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganador a Top New Artist
- Bailey Zimmerman, de 23 años de edad
- Ice Spice, de 23 años de edad
- Jelly Roll, de 38 años de edad
- Peso Pluma, de 24 años de edad
- Zach Bryan, de 27 años de edad, GANADOR
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganador a Top Christian Song
- Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”, GANADOR
- Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”
- for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”
- Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”
- Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top Gospel Song
- CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”, GANADORA
- Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”
- Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”
- Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Gospel Album
- Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth
- Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One, GANADOR
- Tye Tribbett, All Things New
- Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
- Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganador a Top Soundtrack
- Barbie: The Album, GANADOR
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
- ELVIS
- Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
- Top Gun: Maverick
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadores a Top Afrobeats Song
- Ayra Starr, “Rush”
- Libianca, “People”
- Oxlade, “KU LO SA”
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”, GANADORES
- Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadores a Top Collaboration
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”, GANADORES
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”, GANADORA
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top Billboard Global Song (Estados Unidos)
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”, GANADORA
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top R&B Song
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miguel, “Sure Thing”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”, GANADORA
- SZA, “Snooze”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadores a Top Rap Song
- Coi Leray, “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”, GANADORES
- Gunna, “fukumean”
- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”
- Toosii, “Favorite Song”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top Radio Song
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”, GANADORA
- Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganador a Top Dance/Electronic Album
- Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE, GANADORA
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM
- Kim Petras, Feed the Beast
- Tiësto, DRIVE
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Christian Album
- Anne Wilson, My Jesus, GANADORA
- Brandon Lake, House of Miracles
- CAIN, Rise Up
- Elevation Worship, LION
- Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganador a Top Latin Album
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti, GANADOR
- Eslabon Armado, Desvelado
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- KAROL G, Mañana será bonito
- Peso Pluma, Génesis
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top R&B Album
- Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
- Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
- SZA, SOS, GANADORA
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadores a Top Rap Album
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss, GANADORES
- Future, I Never Liked You
- Lil Baby, It’s Only Me
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
- Travis Scott, UTOPIA
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadoras a Top K-Pop Touring Artist
- BLACKPINK, GANADORAS
- SUGA
- TWICE
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganador a Top Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy, GANADOR
- Libianca
- Rema
- Tems
- Wizkid
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Beyoncé, GANADORA
- Calvin Harris, de 39 años de edad
- David Guetta, de 56 años de edad
- Drake
- Tiësto, de 54 años de edad
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top Christian Artist
- Brandon Lake
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Lauren Daigle, GANADORA
- Phil Wickham
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganador a Top Gospel Artist
- CeCe Winans
- Elevation Worship
- Kanye West , GANADOR
- Kirk Franklin
- Maverick City Music
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadores a Top Rock Duo/Group
- Arctic Monkeys, GANADORES
- Foo Fighters
- Metallica
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadores a Top Rock Touring Artist
- Coldplay, GANADORES
- Depeche Mode
- Elton John
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny, GANADOR
- Eslabón Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Karol G, de 32 años de edad
- Peso Pluma
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny, GANADOR
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro, de 30 años de edad
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadores a Top Country Duo/Group
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band, GANADORES
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top Rap Female Artist
- Doja Cat, de 28 años de edad
- Ice Spice
- Nicki Minaj, GANADORA
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top R&B Touring Artist
- Beyoncé, GANADORA
- Bruno Mars, de 38 años de edad
- The Weeknd
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganador a Top R&B Male Artist
- Chris Brown
- Miguel
- The Weeknd, GANADOR
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top R&B Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- Rihanna
- SZA, GANADORA
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganadora a Top R&B Artist
- Beyoncé
- Chris Brown, de 34 años de edad
- Rihanna, de 35 años de edad
- SZA, GANADORA
- The Weeknd
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Ganador a Top Hot 100 Producer
- Jack Antonoff
- Joey Moi, de 47 años de edad, GANADOR
- Metro Boomin
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Nominados a Top Artist
- Drake, de 37 años de edad
- Luke Combs, de 33 años de edad
- Morgan Wallen, de 30 años de edad
- SZA, de 34 años de edad
- Taylor Swift, de 33 años de edad
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Nominados a Top Male Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd, de 33 años de edad
- Zach Bryan
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Nominados a Top Female Artist
- Beyoncé, de 42 años de edad
- Miley Cyrus, de 30 años de edad
- Olivia Rodrigo, de 20 años de edad
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Nominados a Top Duo/Group
- Eslabón Armado
- Fifty Fifty
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Metallica
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Hot 100 Artist
- Drake
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Hot 100 Songwriter
- Ashley Gorley, de 46 años de edad
- Jack Antonoff, de 39 años de edad
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Drake
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Radio Songs Artist
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Song Sales Artist
- Jason Aldean, de 46 años de edad
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- Oliver Anthony Music, de 31 años de edad
- Taylor Swift
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Morgan Wallen
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Billboard Global Artist (Estados Unidos)
- Bad Bunny, de 29 años de edad
- Ed Sheeran, de 32 años de edad
- NewJeans
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Rap Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Lil Baby, de 28 años de edad
- Metro Boomin, de 30 años de edad
- Travis Scott, de 32 años de edad
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Rap Male Artist
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Travis Scott
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Rap Touring Artist
- 50 Cent, de 48 años de edad
- Drake
- Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Country Artist
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Country Male Artist
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Country Female Artist
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Taylor Swift
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Country Touring Artist
- George Strait
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Rock Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Stephen Sanchez
- Steve Lacy
- Zach Bryan
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Latin Female Artist
- Karol G
- Rosalía, de 31 años de edad
- Shakira, de 46 años de edad
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Latin Duo/Group
- Eslabón Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Latin Touring Artist
- Daddy Yankee, de 46 años de edad
- Karol G
- RBD
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Global K-Pop Artist
- Jimin
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWICE
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Billboard 200 Album
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
- SZA, SOS
- Taylor Swift, Midnights
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Country Album
- Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
- Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
- Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
- Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Rock Album
- HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
- Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
- Noah Kahan, Stick Season
- Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
- Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top K-Pop Album
- Jimin, FACE
- NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
- Stray Kids, 5-STAR
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Hot 100 Song
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Streaming Song
- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
- SZA, “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Selling Song
- Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”
- Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”
- Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
- Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Country Song
- Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”
- Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
- Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
- Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Rock Song
- Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
- Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”
- Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
- Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Latin Song
- Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”
- KAROL G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Global K-Pop Song
- Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”
- Jimin, “Like Crazy”
- Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”
- NewJeans, “Ditto”
- NewJeans, “OMG”
Billboard Music Awards 2023: Top Dance/Electronic Song
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”
- Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35″