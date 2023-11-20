Remember every moment. 🙏 Congrats to @zachlanebryan on his four wins at the #BBMAs:



🏆 Top New Artist

🏆 Top Rock Artist

🏆 Top Rock Album

🏆 Top Rock Song



Learn more + find everything you missed so far from the 2023 @BBMAs at https://t.co/yxuWX3OqIX pic.twitter.com/7yuI74zVfc