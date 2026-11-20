La 16.ª edición del festival Corona Capital 2026 está llegando al Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez de la CDMX del 20 al 22 de noviembre en concierto.
Así que prepárate para disfrutar de lo mejor de la música rock y alternativa en el Corona Capital 2026 con sus 72 artistas o bandas en concierto, que ya te traemos todos los detalles de artistas y horarios en el festival.
Corona Capital 2026: artistas por día
Te dejamos la lista de artista/bandas en concierto por día en el Corona Capital 2026
Viernes 20 de noviembre
- Gorillaz
- Mumford & Sons
- Yung Lean
- James Blake
- The Kooks
- Jamie xx
- CHVRCHES
- Durand Jones & The Indications
- Fcukers
- Grace Ives
- Sofia Isella
- CMAT
- Violet Grohl
- Friko
- Hot Milk
- Olive Jones
- Thee Sinners
- Chezile
- Absolutely
- Darianna Everett
- Anna Luna
- Model/Actriz
- Rip Magic
- JMSN
Sábado 21 de noviembre
- Twenty One Pilots
- The Offspring
- Pierce the Veil
- Underworld
- Mother Mother
- BØRNS
- Peaches
- Maisie Peters
- Sebastien Tellier
- The Hellp
- New Constellations
- Stella
- Dope Lemon
- Baby Queen
- We Are Scientists
- Militarie Gun
- Strawberry Guy
- Jordana
- Sawyer Hill
- Balu Brigada
- Quarters
- Princess Chelsea
- MS*GLOOM
- Felipe Gordon
Domingo 22 de noviembre
- The Strokes
- The XX
- Lola Young
- Lil Yachty
- Johnny Marr
- Tricky
- The Black Crowes
- Santigold
- Loyle Carner
- Purity Ring
- Manic Street Preachers
- BUNT. (In the Round)
- Angine de Poitrine
- Rev Run
- Ela Minus
- Bad Suns
- Freak Slug
- Good Kid
- Tipling Rock
- Moyka
- Ratboys
- Roar
- NINAJIRACHI
- Céline Dessberg
Corona Capital 2026: Horarios por escenario y día
El festival Corona Capital 2026 tendrá en esta ocasión 5 escenarios para sus conciertos los cuales son:
- Corona
- Doritos
- Corona Cero
- Nivea
- Viva Tent
Mientras que los horarios por escenario y día en el Corona Capital 2026 serán de la siguiente forma:
Viernes 20 de noviembre
Escenario Corona
- 15:20 – 16:00 Hot Milk
- 16:40 – 17:20 Sofia Isella
- 18:10 – 19:00 CHVRCHES
- 20:25 – 21:30 Yung Lean
- 23:00 – 01:00 Gorillaz
Escenario Doritos
- 16:00 – 16:40 Friko
- 17:20 – 18:10 Chezile
- 19:00 – 20:10 The Kooks
- 21:30 – 23:00 Mumford & Sons
Escenario Corona Cero
- 16:00 – 16:40 Absolutely
- 17:20 – 18:10 Violet Grohl
- 19:00 – 20:10 CMAT
- 21:30 – 23:00 James Blake
Escenario Nivea
- 15:20 – 16:00 Olive Jones
- 16:40 – 17:20 Thee Sinners
- 18:10 – 19:00 Grace Ives
- 20:10 – 21:30 Durand Jones & The Indications
Viva Tent
- 15:30 – 16:00 Darianna Everett
- 16:30 – 17:00 Anna Luna
- 17:30 – 18:10 Model/Actriz
- 18:40 – 19:30 Rip Magic
- 20:00 – 21:00 JMSN
- 21:40 – 22:40 Fcukers
- 23:20 – 00:20 Jamie XX
Sábado 21 de noviembre
Escenario Corona
- 15:20 – 16:00 Quarters
- 16:40 – 17:20 Sawyer Hill
- 18:10 – 19:00 Balu Brigada
- 20:10 – 21:30 Pierce the Veil
- 23:00 – 01:00 Twenty One Pilots
Escenario Doritos
- 16:00 – 16:40 We Are Scientists
- 17:20 – 18:10 Dope Lemon
- 19:00 – 20:10 Mother Mother
- 21:30 – 23:00 The Offspring
Escenario Corona Cero
- 16:00 – 16:40 Militarie Gun
- 17:20 – 18:10 Baby Queen
- 19:00 – 20:10 Maisie Peters
- 21:30 – 23:00 Underworld
Escenario Nivea
- 15:20 – 16:00 Jordana
- 16:40 – 17:20 Strawberry Guy
- 18:10 – 19:00 Stella
- 20:10 – 21:10 BØRNS
- 23:00 – 00:00 Sebastien Tellier
Viva Tent
- 15:30 – 16:00 Felipe Gordon
- 16:20 – 17:00 MS*GLOOM
- 17:30 – 18:10 Princess Chelsea
- 18:40 – 19:30 The Hellp
- 20:00 – 21:00 New Constellations
- 21:40 – 22:40 Peaches
- 23:20 – 00:20 Rikas
Domingo 22 de noviembre
Escenario Corona
- 15:20 – 16:00 Ratboys
- 16:40 – 17:20 Good Kid
- 18:10 – 19:00 The Black Crowes
- 20:20 – 21:20 Lola Young
- 23:00 – 01:00 The Strokes
Escenario Doritos
- 16:00 – 16:40 Bad Suns
- 17:20 – 18:10 Manic Street Preachers
- 19:00 – 20:00 BUNT. (In the Round)
- 21:30 – 22:45 The XX
Escenario Corona Cero
- 16:00 – 16:40 Freak Slug
- 17:20 – 18:10 Angine de Poitrine
- 19:10 – 20:10 Johnny Marr
- 22:00 – 23:00 Lil Yachty
Escenario Nivea
- 15:20 – 16:00 Roar
- 16:40 – 17:20 Tipling Rock
- 18:10 – 19:00 Loyle Carner
- 20:10 – 21:30 Tricky
Viva Tent
- 15:30 – 16:00 Céline Dessberg
- 16:20 – 17:00 Moyka
- 17:30 – 18:10 NINAJIRACHI
- 18:40 – 19:30 Ela Minus
- 20:00 – 21:00 Purity Ring
- 21:40 – 22:40 Rev Run
- 23:20 – 00:50 Santigold