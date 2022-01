Hija de Omar Chaparro responde a críticas por estar muy delgada

Rebelde Season 1. (L to R) Andrea Chaparro as MJ, Franco Masini as Luka Colucci, Selene as Andi Agosti, Azul Guaita as Jana Cohen Fernandez, Jeronimo Cantillo as Dixon Avalos in Rebelde Season 1. Cr. Mayra Ortiz/Netflix © 2021 (Mayra Ortiz/NETFLIX / Mayra Ortiz/NETFLIX)